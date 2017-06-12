Police ID Suspect In Shooting That Injured Father, 1-Year-Old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a man wanted in a shooting that injured a man and his 1-year-old son last month.
It happened in the 3300 block of Malta Street on May 19.
Philadelphia Police say Revoire Harris along with another man fired 16 gunshots at the home.
The bullets struck a 25-year-old man and his 1-year-old son. The toddler was shot four times, twice in the leg and twice in the arm, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The other suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 Det. Dusak#7605 /Det. Somogyi #608, or call 911.