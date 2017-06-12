BREAKING: Bill Cosby's Defense Team Rests After Calling Single Witness

Police ID Suspect In Shooting That Injured Father, 1-Year-Old

June 12, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Revoire Harris, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a man wanted in a shooting that injured a man and his 1-year-old son last month.

It happened in the 3300 block of Malta Street on May 19.

Philadelphia Police say Revoire Harris along with another man fired 16 gunshots at the home.

The bullets struck a 25-year-old man and his 1-year-old son. The toddler was shot four times, twice in the leg and twice in the arm, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The other suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 Det. Dusak#7605 /Det. Somogyi #608, or call 911.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch