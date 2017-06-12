Lehigh Valley IronPigs Changing Name To ‘Whiz Kids’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are changing their name to the Whiz Kids on June 29th to pay homage to the 1950 National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
That Phillies team was nicknamed the “Whiz Kids” because of their young roster.
The Lehigh Valley “Whiz Kids” will celebrate Philadelphia on June 29th with:
- An appearance from the Phillie Phanatic
- Beer selections from Victory Brewing Co., Yards Brewing Co. and Yuengling
- Philadelphia-themed music and on-field contests between half-innings
- Whiz Kids On-Field Jersey Auction
- Exclusive Whiz Kids and Cheesesteaks Merchandise Available in the Majestic Clubhouse Store
