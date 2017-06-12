PA Police: ‘Jealous’ Boyfriend Fatally Shot Missing Woman

BREAKING: Bill Cosby's Defense Team Rests After Calling Single Witness

June 12, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Ishemer Ramsey, Melissa Barto

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Police have jailed a Pennsylvania man on charges he fatally shot his still-missing girlfriend because he thought the woman was cheating on him.

State troopers from butler on Monday were still searching for the body of 26-year-old Melissa Barto.

Police arrested 21-year-old Ishemer Ramsey after tipsters told them he was cleaning out the inside of his car, including removing carpeting from the passenger side. When police stopped him Sunday, they say the car smelled of bleach and its passenger seat was missing.

Police say Ramsey also told a friend he shot Barto three times because he suspected she was cheating on him.

Police say Barto’s mother reported her missing Friday morning. They believe she was killed on Thursday.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Ramsey who’s jailed on a charge of criminal homicide.

