Droppings From Flock Of Geese Hit 17 People At Disneyland

June 12, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

They enjoyed the Disneyland just fine. But they were hit by a mass of droppings from a flock of geese.

It was dramatic enough to bring police and firefighters to the Magic Kingdom.

The Anaheim Police Department says they answered a call that guests had been hit with fecal matter, but determined it was from a flock of geese that flew over and no crime occurred. Eleven adults and six kids were hit, but none were hurt.

Police say all guests are now healthy and happy.

