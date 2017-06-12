Peter King Compares Carson Wentz To Eli Manning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If Carson Wentz has as good of an NFL career as Eli Manning, I think Eagles fans will be pleased.

After all, that will ultimately mean two Super Bowl wins.

SI.com’s Peter King compared the Eagles’ second-year QB to Peyton Manning’s 36-year-old younger brother and division rival, who has played 16 games in 12 straight seasons.

Wentz responded “definitely never” to King’s question, which was did anything bug you about making the jump North Dakota to the NFL.

“That’s where the Eli comparison is appropriate,” King wrote of Wentz. “I’ll always remember after the February 2012 Super Bowl win over New England, an emotional-less Manning was being shuttled through the Giants’ locker room to a media obligation by a phalanx of yellow-coated security people. Looking at the scene, Justin Tuck of the Giants said, ‘That’s Eli—he’d look the same whether we just won or lost this game.’ Manning felt if he left everything in preparation and performance on the field, no sense crying about a bad loss. And he never got very high after his biggest wins.”

Wentz, the Eagles’ No. 2 overall pick in 2016, finished his rookie season 7-9. He completed 62.4-percent of his passes for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions starting all 16 games as a rookie.

For Manning’s career, he has a 59.7-percent completion rate, over 48,000 yards, 320 touchdowns, and 215 interceptions. He has not thrown for less than 3,800 yards since 2008.

And, of course, he was two Super Bowl wins in 2008 and 2012.