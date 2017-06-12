Brooke Mulford, Known Through Partnership With Alex’s Lemonade Foundation, Loses Battle With Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young girl who we got to know through our partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has lost her long battle with cancer.
We introduced you to Brooke Mulford a few years back, and this past Thursday, we dedicated our Stand For Hope Telethon to Brooke and her mom, Amy.
Brooke was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 4.
She went through many rounds of treatment and beat cancer, only to have it return.
Brooke inspired so many with her infectious smile and huge heart.
“Sweet Brooke you were the most amazing person I ever met. Your smile lit up my heart and the whole world. It was my absolute privilege and honor to be your mommy. I miss everything about you already. I love you to Heaven and back,” Amy Mulford wrote on Facebook.
Brooke was 12 years old.