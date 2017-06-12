Ardmore Native Benj Pasek Wins Tony For ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) –– An Ardmore native and his songwriting partner won their first Tony Sunday night for best original score for the musical, “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Benj Pasek from Philadelphia’s Main Line and his partner, Justin Paul, were recognized just months ago with an Oscar for best original song for “City of Stars” from the movie “La La Land.”

Last night, the pair achieved the top Broadway honor for the music for “Dear Evan Hansen.”

A giddy Pasek, in accepting the award on the Radio City Music Hall stage, praised those who brought “Dear Evan Hansen” to life at the Music Box Theater in New York.

“To our entire cast, your raw, visceral honest performances are the most incredible thing. Ben Platt, Ben Platt, Ben Platt you have given us the most incredible journey of a lifetime.”

Dear Evan Hansen picked up six Tonys in all, including one for Platt.

The 23-year-old from LA got his first statue for best performance by a leading actor in a musical.