Angelo Cataldi: Time For Phillies To Call Up Scott Kingery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Angelo Cataldi is not the most patient man. We know this.

But Cataldi came to work on Monday morning after the Phillies were swept by the Cardinals over the weekend falling to an MLB worst 21-40, and he had enough.

Unwatchable Phils are still afraid to call up kids. Nick Williams, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery? If our GM is so scared, he should get a dog. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) June 12, 2017

Cataldi dedicated his show as an open campaign for the Phillies to call up Reading’s (Double-A) second baseman, Scott Kingery.

Kingery, 23, is having a stellar season in Reading batting .306 / .382 / .625 in 58 games to go along with 18 homers and 35 RBI’s. Fans agree with Cataldi that the time to call up Kingery is now.

Is it time for the Phillies to promote Scott Kingery to the big leagues? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) June 12, 2017

Reading Eagle writer Mike Drago, however, disagreed with Cataldi.

“They’re being patient and I agree with that approach,” Drago said on Monday. “Baseball is a tough game, it’s tough to project what guys can do. They make look great at Double-A and then they get to the major leagues and they do nothing. When Domonic Brown was here [Double-A Reading], he was all-world. Michael Taylor was all-world. They looked like can’t miss prospects and you know what happened to them, so.”

The Phillies begin a home-and-home series in Boston with the Red Sox on Monday night.