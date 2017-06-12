Allen Iverson Is Practicing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yes, we’re talking about practice.
Related: Allen Iverson Not Interested In Being NBA Coach
Allen Iverson is back on the practice floor, getting ready for the start of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league, which begins on June 25th.
The Big 3 League comes to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 16th. Iverson will serve as a player/coach.
Related: Allen Iverson On What Dr. J Means To Him, Philly
Julius Erving is a coach in the league, along with Iverson, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, George Gervin, Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry, and Rick Mahorn. The 3-on-3 league will last 10 weeks.