BREAKING: Bill Cosby's Defense Team Rests After Calling Single Witness

Allen Iverson Is Practicing

June 12, 2017 11:17 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yes, we’re talking about practice.

Related: Allen Iverson Not Interested In Being NBA Coach

Allen Iverson is back on the practice floor, getting ready for the start of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league, which begins on June 25th.

The Big 3 League comes to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 16th. Iverson will serve as a player/coach.

Related: Allen Iverson On What Dr. J Means To Him, Philly

Julius Erving is a coach in the league, along with Iverson, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, George Gervin, Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry, and Rick Mahorn. The 3-on-3 league will last 10 weeks.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch