‘Code Orange’ Air Quality Alert In Effect For Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A Code Orange Air Quality is in effect for Tuesday for the Philadelphia and the surrounding area.
The alert is in effect for the following counties:
NEW JERSEY:
Cumberland; Salem; Gloucester; Camden; Northwestern Burlington; Southeastern Burlington; Ocean; Atlantic, Cape May; Warren; Morris; Somerset; Hunterdon; Middlesex; Monmouth Mercer; Sussex; Essex; Union, Passaic
DELAWARE:
New Castle Sussex; Kent
PENNSYLVANIA:
Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says a strong ridge of high pressure across eastern North Carolina will allow for mostly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures to extend into the 90s for the third day in a row.
These elevated ozone levels are not expected to extend past Tuesday thanks to the frontal system mentioned above producing increased cloud cover and onshore flow by Wednesday allowing temperatures to drop back into the 80s.
Authorities recommend young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems to limit outdoor activities.