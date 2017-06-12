WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools To Close Early Tuesday | School ClosingsHeat Advisory Issued For Camden County | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

‘Code Orange’ Air Quality Alert In Effect For Tuesday

June 12, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Air Quality Alert, Code Orange Air Quality, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— A Code Orange Air Quality is in effect for Tuesday for the Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

The alert is in effect for the following counties:

NEW JERSEY:

Cumberland; Salem; Gloucester; Camden; Northwestern Burlington; Southeastern Burlington; Ocean; Atlantic, Cape May; Warren; Morris; Somerset; Hunterdon; Middlesex; Monmouth Mercer; Sussex; Essex; Union, Passaic

DELAWARE:

New Castle Sussex; Kent

PENNSYLVANIA:

Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says a strong ridge of high pressure across eastern North Carolina will allow for mostly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures to extend into the 90s for the third day in a row.

These elevated ozone levels are not expected to extend past Tuesday thanks to the frontal system mentioned above producing increased cloud cover and onshore flow by Wednesday allowing temperatures to drop back into the 80s.

Authorities recommend young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems to limit outdoor activities.

