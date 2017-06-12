Phillies Select Adam Haseley During First Round Of MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The Philadelphia Phillies select Adam Haseley, a 21-year-old outfielder from the University of Virginia, during the first round (8th overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Haseley batted .390 (87-223) with 16 doubles, 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 44 walks, 68 runs, a .491 on-base percentage and a .659 slugging percentage in 58 games during his junior season.
The left-handed hitter was named a 2017 First-Team All-American by Baseball America and Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, becoming the fifth player in school history with All-American honors in two seasons (2016-17).
“Adam Haseley is an exciting college baseball player who has strength in all areas,” said Johnny Almaraz, Director of Amateur Scouting. “He can run, throw, field, hit and hit with power. He is a player with above-average intangibles for the game.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Haseley is the first collegiate position player selected by the Phillies in the first round since Chase Utley (UCLA) in 2000 and is the fifth player ever from the University of Virginia to be selected by Philadelphia.