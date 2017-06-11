Philadelphians Won’t Let Heat Stop Them From Enjoying Festivities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –If you’ve stepped outside the house then chances are you’ve felt the blistering heat. But many Philadelphians are not letting the high temps deter them from doing what needs to be done.

Festivals and outdoor events are Philadelphia summertime favorites and, seeing that we usually have a few hot days in June, most folks know how to prepare.

Food, fun, sun and, culture as thousands of people come out for the 42nd annual #Odunde festival @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/uMjEmJhJRC — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) June 11, 2017

Whether they’re out having fun, or just taking care of business, many gave their take on beating the heat.

“Water, just a lot of water,” said one woman. “Definitely no sugary drinks because that dehydrates you, but yeah, just a lot of water. Ice cold drinks.”

Although, not everyone agrees with staying away from sugary treats, since one in particular is helping keep people cool.

“Water ice,” said one man. “Now we have water ice. Try to find shade.”

And, if you don’t mind getting drenched in water, many people say the fountains at Dilworth Park make for a nice cooling station.