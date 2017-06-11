Philadelphians Won’t Let Heat Stop Them From Enjoying Festivities

June 11, 2017 5:38 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Heat, summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –If you’ve stepped outside the house then chances are you’ve felt the blistering heat. But many Philadelphians are not letting the high temps deter them from doing what needs to be done.

Festivals and outdoor events are Philadelphia summertime favorites and, seeing that we usually have a few hot days in June, most folks know how to prepare.

Whether they’re out having fun, or just taking care of business, many gave their take on beating the heat.

“Water, just a lot of water,” said one woman. “Definitely no sugary drinks because that dehydrates you, but yeah, just a lot of water. Ice cold drinks.”

ALSO READ: Officials Offer Advice On Avoiding Rip Currents This Summer

Although, not everyone agrees with staying away from sugary treats, since one in particular is helping keep people cool.

“Water ice,” said one man. “Now we have water ice. Try to find shade.”

And, if you don’t mind getting drenched in water, many people say the fountains at Dilworth Park make for a nice cooling station.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
3 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch