Philadelphia Students Go On Field Trip With A Purpose

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia students are getting a real-life lesson in government by going to Harrisburg to learn, and lobby.

It’s a field trip with a purpose. About 90 students from two Philadelphia schools, Cassidy Academics Plus and Greenberg Elementary, are going to Harrisburg.

“They’re really going to get to learn how government works, how funding works, how laws work. But, they’re also going to be able to get their voices heard,” said Katherine Volin, a 7th grade teacher at Greenberg Elementary School in Bustleton.

The students want to lobby their lawmakers for more equitable school funding, says Volin.

She says the students even got tips on advocacy from the nonprofit Public Citizens for Children and Youth.

“We did role plays and they had to respond to fake senators who weren’t interested in what they had to say,” Volin explained.

The trip is part of the National Liberty Museum’s Young Heroes Outreach Program.