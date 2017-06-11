Celebrate Social Media Day In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tech site Mashable launched Social Media Day as a way to recognize and celebrate social media’s impact on global communication.

June 29th is Social Media Day in Philadelphia! Slice Communications is hosting the celebration of all things social.

“We have a remarkable community of marketing people, of agencies, of nonprofit’s who all use social media to achieve certain business goals and we said hey this community has a lot to learn, a lot to share and a lot to give, lets get everybody together in one room on one day and I’m sure amazing things will happen,” said Slice CEO Cassandra Bailey. “It’s really about just sharing, in a really open way, what is going on with social media and how we can use it to achieve whatever it is that we want to achieve in our organiations.”

This year, the full day seminar will take place at the Museum of American Jewish History in Old City.

“We have some really amazing speakers for attendees this year. We’re brining in speakers from Reebok, Linkedin, Twitter, Microsoft, TD Bank, and Destination Maternity. The list goes on and on. We have have these amazingly smart people in the Philadelphia area, and people who want to come to the Philadelphia area, who are going to share with us their experiences so that we can all learn from them,” said Bailey.

New this year is a ticketed VIP experience which includes an invitation to an exclusive preview party, access to intimate fireside chats of the day with industry leaders, and a private lunch with selected speakers.

Tickets from Social Media Day are still available. If you are unable to attend, you can follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #SMDay