Cardinals Sweep Phillies With 6-5 Win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a three-run homer and Adam Wainwright tossed five solid innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

St. Louis has won three in a row following a season-high seven-game losing streak.

Daniel Nava homered for the Phillies, who have dropped five in a row.

Philadelphia led 2-0 before Fowler connected against Aaron Nola (3-4) in the fifth inning. It was his ninth homer in his first season with St. Louis.

Wainwright (7-4) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked two, bouncing back nicely from a rough start at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Tommy Pham and Eric Fryer added run-scoring singles in the sixth, and Kolten Wong’s RBI double made it 6-3 Cardinals in the eighth. Wong’s hit took on added importance when Oh faltered in the ninth.

Philadelphia pulled within one on RBI singles by Odubel Herrera and Howie Kendrick. Oh then got Tommy Joseph to fly to right with two runners on, ending the game.

WORTH NOTING

Herrera went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

BUSCH DOMINATION

The Cardinals have won 11 of their last 13 games at home against Philadelphia and have captured the last five series between the teams in St. Louis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF Cesar Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. He suffered the injury making a throw on Friday. … RHP Joaquin Benoit was activated from the disabled list and got two outs, allowing two runs and three hits. He had been on the DL since June 3 with a left knee strain.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina was held out of the lineup for the third straight game with lower back stiffness. He is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, according to manager Mike Matheny.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-7, 5.15 ERA) will face Boston RHP Rick Porcello (3-8, 4.46 ERA) in the first of a two-games series against the Red Sox on Monday. The teams meet for two games in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (4-3, 2.88 ERA) will pitch on Tuesday afternoon against Milwaukee in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. LHP Marco Gonzales will make his season debut for St. Louis in the nightcap.

