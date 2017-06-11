Car Crashes Into Building In Germantown

June 11, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Car Into Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a building in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday along the 7500 block of Stenton Avenue near Cliveden Street.

Police say the driver of a red Chevey Cruze lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the General Dentistry and Implant Center.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to the Einstein Medical Center. There’s was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

