Motorists Seeing Slightly Lower Gas Prices Across Region

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania on Friday was $2.54. That’s down 3 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.48 for gas at this time last year.

READ: Firefighter Warning Parents After Daughter Chokes On Fidget Spinner Piece

In New Jersey, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.38. That’s 2 cents less than it cost to fill up one week ago.

Last year at this time, motorists in the Garden State were paying $2.15 for gas. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.35, down 3 cents from last week. But that’s slightly higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.37.

AAA says pump prices have remained steady due to low crude oil prices and slightly higher gas inventories.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)