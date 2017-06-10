‘Girls On The Run’ Wraps Up 9th Year With 5k At Philly Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 9th season of the “Girls on the Run Philadelphia” program finishes up at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Saturday.

Hundreds of participants wrapped up their 12-week training with a 5K run. So says Colleen Kelly Howard, executive director of Girls On The Run Philadelphia.

“The girls are eight through 13-years-old,” she said. “They’re 3rd through 8th graders from schools around Philadelphia.”

Nine-year-old Janiyah says there’s a lot you can learn through running.

“It teaches you how to be positive, stay fit and it teaches you about sticking together as a team and just being yourself,” she said.

Howard said, “It’s important to teach the girls lessons about confidence, about how to interact with their peers and stand up for themselves at this age because they’re at a really important point in their development.”

Janiyah explained how she felt when she crossed the finish line “excitement, joy, love. I was able to run and make it.”