Food Festival For The Ages (Including Prehistoric!) Returns To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The ultimate festival for food lovers is back on June 15th.

But it’s where it takes place that make this event pretty rare.

“If you are a foodie this event will have everything you could ever want,” says Philadelphia Restaurant Festival organizer Ray Sheehan.

Around 50 of Philadelphia’s popular eateries will be serving up samples.

“All under this amazing roof which is the Academy of Natural Sciences,” Sheehan says. “It’s a really cool setting, a really cool backdrop. It’s not everyday where you can go to a food event and experience it inside a museum.”

He says your taste buds will be happy.

“You’re really going to run the gamut. You’re going to have your appetizers, you’re going to have some more hearty dishes, you’re going to have desserts there. You’re really going to have something for everyone, different types of cuisines.”

Sheehan says you’ll enjoy some fare you’re very familiar with…

“…and then you’re going to have some things you’ve never seen or tasted before.”

There will also be beer, wine and cocktail tastings.

The festival benefits several charities throughout Philadelphia.

