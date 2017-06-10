NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

DEA Discloses Startling Numbers On Overdose Deaths In Pennsylvania

June 10, 2017 10:00 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Lynne Adkins, Overdose Deaths, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disturbing numbers have been released on overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

The number of drug-related deaths in the Commonwealth last year jumped nearly 40% over the previous year, according to recent figures from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The total overdose death numbers for Pennsylvania was 4,642,” said Patrick Trainor, a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Philadelphia. “That’s roughly a 37% increase over the previous year.”

Trainor says drug-related deaths in most of the five local counties were up a lot.

“Their numbers have increased and are of concern,” he said. “The only county where we really didn’t see much of an increase was in Delaware County, which was roughly under 2%.

He says the number of deaths in Philadelphia from such substances as cocaine, fentayl and heroin was triple the county’s murder rate.

