Camden County Makes Some History With Its Own Historic Markers

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ (CBS) — Camden County has come up with a new idea to honor legends who made a name for themselves. Then again, the idea is far from unique.

After all, historic markers are all over the Philadelphia area. But Camden County is now putting up their own.

Well, one for now honoring John McDermott, the youngest ever to win the US Open in 1911 at age 19. His plaque sits outside the Merchantville Country Club where he was head pro. County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli.

“We think this is a way to build pride in Camden County and also a way for our residents to become more familiar with the history and culture of our county,” Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli told KYW Newsradio.

He’s looking to put a few signs a year, at a cost of a few thousand dollars each. Tax dollars will pay for them. Those interested in nominating someone can contact Camden County.