Tapwrit Rallies In Stretch To Win Belmont Stakes

June 10, 2017 6:45 PM
Filed Under: Belmont Stakes, Irish War Cry, Tapwrit

NEW YORK (AP) — Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tapwrit ran 1 1/2 miles in 2:30.02 on his home track on Saturday. Ortiz’s brother Irad won the race last year with Creator.

Tapwrit finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness. Five of the last nine Belmont winners followed that same path.

Pletcher took two of the three Triple Crown races, having saddled Always Dreaming to victory in the Derby.

Tapwrit paid $12.60, $6.50 and $5 at 5-1 odds.

Irish War Cry returned $4.70 and $3.90, while Patch, the one-eyed horse trained by Pletcher, paid $6.50 to show.

____

