Bacon And Beer Classic Makes Hearts Stop In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The inaugural “Bacon and Beer Classic” was held Saturday in Northern Liberties.

Nothing brings people together like food and drink, specifically when that food and drink is bacon and beer.

Donna Malinak is vice president of national partnerships for the “Bacon and Beer Classic” which was held this weekend in Philadelphia at the Piazza in Northern Liberties:

‘Girls On The Run’ Wraps Up 9th Season With 5K At Philly Navy Yard

“It is a traveling food and beverage event,” she said. “This is our first time to Philadelphia but we’ve been doing this for about 4 years and we have about 12 (events) per year.”

This event is clearly popular as the event is expecting about 1300 people, and among those in attendance was Mike from Northeast Philadelphia.

“There’s a lot of different bacon things that I didn’t think I’d see here,” he said. “Like the waffles, the mac and cheese bacon thing, that’s pretty cool, then they had some burgers and chicken. It’s not just bacon, it’s a lot of different things so it’s pretty cool.”