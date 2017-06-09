Zeoli Show Log 06.09.17

June 9, 2017 6:00 PM By Rich Zeoli

3 pm– President Trump talks to the media during a visit from the Romanian President.

3:20 pm–  President Trump says James Comey’s testimony showed ‘no collusion, no obstruction’ .

3:53 pm–  Jeb Bush has an opinion on Trump/Comey controversy , but nobody cares what he thinks.

4:05 pm– The Comey hearings may have helped out Kamala Harris 

4:35 pm– Nancy Pelosi tells President Trump to go to sleep.

5 pm–  President Trump says he is willing to testify under oath about Comey and tapes

5:20 pm– Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has been using some choice language in recent weeks

5:30 pm–  Mika Brzezinski says Trump is “not well,” and even possibly “mentally ill.”

 

 

