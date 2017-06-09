Zeoli Show Log 06.09.17

3 pm– President Trump talks to the media during a visit from the Romanian President.
3:20 pm– President Trump says James Comey’s testimony showed ‘no collusion, no obstruction’ .
3:53 pm– Jeb Bush has an opinion on Trump/Comey controversy , but nobody cares what he thinks.
4:05 pm– The Comey hearings may have helped out Kamala Harris
4:35 pm– Nancy Pelosi tells President Trump to go to sleep.
5 pm– President Trump says he is willing to testify under oath about Comey and tapes
5:20 pm– Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has been using some choice language in recent weeks
5:30 pm– Mika Brzezinski says Trump is “not well,” and even possibly “mentally ill.”