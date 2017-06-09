Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Of 6-Year-Old Boy

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Wilmington.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert Tracy announced Friday that 41-year-old Chelsea Outlaw, of New Castle, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Outlaw was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Jashown Banner was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon while he was in a vehicle at the corner of 6th and Spruce Streets. He remains in critical condition at A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children.

The boy’s mother was also injured in the shooting.

Outlaw has been charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

He is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Center on $2 million cash bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled on June 19.