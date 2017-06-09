Police: Tow Truck Driver Fatally Shoots Man Trying To Stop Him From Repossessing Car

June 9, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, tow truck driver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a car repossession went terribly wrong Friday morning in Point Breeze.

According to investigators, a tow truck driver was attempting to repossess a minivan at 18th Street and Dickinson Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m.

Unbeknownst to him, the female car owner was in the vehicle.

Police say she got out and argued with the truck driver, then called her boyfriend, who arrived in minutes.

The boyfriend then began pistol-whipping the tow truck driver, that’s when the repo man says he heard glass breaking and pulled his own weapon and fired at the boyfriend.

At least nine gunshots were exchanged between the two men, leaving the 32-year-old boyfriend dead. Police say a dog was also fatally shot during the incident.

The truck driver is being held by police as the investigation continues. Both weapons have been recovered.

