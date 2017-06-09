Topless Sunbathing Sparks Controversy In Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CBS) — Beach weather is putting a controversial subject in the spotlight in Ocean City, Maryland.
That subject is topless sunbathing.
A woman’s advocate asked the State Supreme Court to clarify Maryland’s law on the matter — but that has taken several months.
Parents say topless bathing isn’t family-friendly, but police are adopting a wait-and-see attitude.
“It’s really based on the particular situation and how it’s presented,” say police.
“The beach is something we are trying to incorporate as a family. It would turn us away and we would go elsewhere,” said a father.
Maryland is one of several states with ambiguous laws on toplessness.
Several cities across the country have laws allowing a choice between tops or no tops.