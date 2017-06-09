Topless Sunbathing Sparks Controversy In Ocean City, Maryland

June 9, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Maryland, Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CBS) — Beach weather is putting a controversial subject in the spotlight in Ocean City, Maryland.

That subject is topless sunbathing.

A woman’s advocate asked the State Supreme Court to clarify Maryland’s law on the matter — but that has taken several months.

Parents say topless bathing isn’t family-friendly, but police are adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

“It’s really based on the particular situation and how it’s presented,” say police.

“The beach is something we are trying to incorporate as a family. It would turn us away and we would go elsewhere,” said a father.

Maryland is one of several states with ambiguous laws on toplessness.

Several cities across the country have laws allowing a choice between tops or no tops.

