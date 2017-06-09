The Dom Giordano Show: Andrew McCarthy & Adam Carolla | June 9

9am- While questioning James Comey during yesterday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Marco Rubio grilled the former FBI Director about the intelligence community leaks.
9:10am- While being questioned by Sen. Susan Collins, James Comey admitted to purposefully leaking memos to the press.
9:20am- As a guest on Your World with Neil Cavuto, former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowtiz suggested that Comey should have resigned if he left uncomfortable working with Donald Trump.
10am- Andrew C. McCarthy, Contributing Editor at National Review, joins the show to break down James Comey’s Senate testimony.
10:15am- Kevin Kelly, Executive Editor of Wired Magazine, joins the show to talk about his new book “The Inevitable- Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future.”
10:30am- TV guru Neal Zoren calls in to talk about what shows you should be watching.
11:45am- Comedian Adam Carolla joins the show to talk about the fundraising campaign for his upcoming film “No Safe Spaces.”
11:55am- Rep. Maxine Waters stated that American woman can James Comey’s desire to not want to be alone with President Trump.