The Dom Giordano Show: Andrew McCarthy & Adam Carolla | June 9

June 9, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Adam Carolla, Alan Dershowitz, Andrew C. McCarthy, Donald Trump, James Comey, Kevin Kelly, Neal Zoren, Neil Cavuto, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Susan Collins, Senate Intelligence Committee

9am- While questioning James Comey during yesterday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Sen. Marco Rubio grilled the former FBI Director about the intelligence community leaks. 

9:10am- While being questioned by Sen. Susan Collins, James Comey admitted to purposefully leaking memos to the press.

9:20am- As a guest on Your World with Neil Cavuto, former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowtiz suggested that Comey should have resigned if he left uncomfortable working with Donald Trump.

10am- Andrew C. McCarthy, Contributing Editor at National Review, joins the show to break down James Comey’s Senate testimony.

10:15am- Kevin Kelly, Executive Editor of Wired Magazine, joins the show to talk about his new book “The Inevitable- Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future.”

10:30am- TV guru Neal Zoren calls in to talk about what shows you should be watching.

11:45am- Comedian Adam Carolla joins the show to talk about the fundraising campaign for his upcoming film “No Safe Spaces.”

11:55am- Rep. Maxine Waters stated that American woman can James Comey’s desire to not want to be alone with President Trump.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch