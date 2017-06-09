Summerfest Makes A Stop At The Grand Opera House In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Along a two block stretch in Wilmington, Delaware there are three performance venues boasting 200,000 square feet of program space.

We start at the Grand Opera House. The mission here originated in the 1800s. That mission is the same today.

It was built to resemble the Paris Opera House in the City of Light, The Grand Opera House on North Market Street has embraced performers and patrons alike for 146 years.

Making it one of the 10 oldest opera houses in the U.S. still in use today.

“It was built in the 1870s to put Wilmington on the map. So that Wilmington could compete for attention with Philadelphia and Baltimore,” said Executive Director Mark Fields.

Outside, the facade is fabricated from cast iron made to look like stone. Inside, A mix of hard and soft.

The muses — high above — keep watch over a house that fits a crowd of 1,200 people.

“There’s a real electricity in the room,” said Fields. “Artists love to play here because this is the room they look out into as they’re standing on stage.”

Built in 1871, then renovated a century later to the tune of $5 million, the Grand Opera House has attracted talent as wide-ranging as The March King, John Philip Sousa and Ethel Barrymore of the famous Barrymore family.

To modern-day acts, including Tony Bennet.

“He said, ‘I’ve performed in theaters all over the country and I can count on one hand the ones that compare of this one in terms of beauty and acoustics,'” said Fields.

Located just a couple of blocks away from the grand and built 42 years later is the playhouse, and the long list of notables who’ve performed there is just as impressive.

The DuPont company constructed The Playhouse on Rodney Square in just 100 days.

The Broadway-style theater was built to attract world-class performers that could entertain employees and the entire community.

Since 1913, The Playhouse has turned into a training ground of sorts.

“A tryout house for shows moving to New York to play on Broadway, and also a primary touring spot for shows coming out on Broadway,” said Fields.

Fields says Kristin Chenoweth has credited one of her performances at The Playhouse with launching her career.

And next to the stage — the wall of fame. A running tally, In autograph form, a who’s who of talent.

The venue has three resident companies: ballet, opera, and orchestra. Right next door, there’s a third venue called The Baby Grand. a stage for emerging artist.

