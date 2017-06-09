SEPTA Considering Safety Barriers To Prevent Falling Onto Tracks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is considering putting barriers up at the City Hall subway station to keep riders from falling — or jumping — onto the tracks.

SEPTA is looking into putting a plexiglass wall between travelers and the tracks, as part of the renovation of the city hall station.

SEPTA says there have been 35 fatalities along the Broad Street line over the past three years, from people falling, or more often jumping onto the tracks.

“Our intention for the platform barriers was more about creating more safety for our riders, not so much about preventing suicides. If it does help that, then that’s a good thing,” said Septa spokeswoman Carla Showell-Lee.

SEPTA has an ongoing safety campaign to keep riders from crossing tracks.

She says General Manager Jeff Knueppel asked SEPTA engineers whether the barriers would be feasible.

They’d likely resemble a glass wall, with doors that would slide open to let riders onto the train. Showell-Lee says any wall construction is at least two or three years away, and would be part of a pilot program.

She says some subway stations in London and Tokyo have the barriers, but there are none so far in U.S. transit systems.