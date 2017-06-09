Police: Officer Arrested After Threatening People With Gun At Bar

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested after she allegedly threatened people with her gun at a bar while off-duty.
Police Officer Sequeta Williams surrendered herself to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit Friday after an internal investigation, police say.
She faces charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and related charges.
Police: Surveillance Video Shows Man Running Away From Cop When He Was Shot
According to the department’s release, the 27-year-old Williams was involved in an off-duty incident around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at a bar located in the 4800 block of North Broad Street, during which several people accused her of pointing a firearm and making threatening statements.
Police say they obtained further evidence that corroborated the allegations against Williams, who is a seven-year veteran of the department, serving the 22nd District.
Philly Reporter Arrested After Video Captures Tirade Against Officer
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended Williams for 30 days with the intent to dismiss her at the end of the 30 days, according to the department’s press release.