Brawl Outside North Philly Corner Store Ends In Gunfire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police are checking surveillance cameras inside a North Philadelphia corner store for clues after an argument ended in gunfire, Thursday night.
Chopper 3 was overhead 25th Street and Lehigh Avenue, around 11 p.m.
Police: Dirt Biker Shot, Killed After Pulling Gun On Philly Officer
Police say a group of people were inside a corner take-out store when an argument broke out.
It quickly turned into a fist fight, spilling into the street.
That’s when someone in the fight pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.
The 18-year-old victim remains in critical condition.