Brawl Outside North Philly Corner Store Ends In Gunfire

June 9, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: North Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police are checking surveillance cameras inside a North Philadelphia corner store for clues after an argument ended in gunfire, Thursday night.

Chopper 3 was overhead 25th Street and Lehigh Avenue, around 11 p.m.

Police say a group of people were inside a corner take-out store when an argument broke out.

It quickly turned into a fist fight, spilling into the street.

That’s when someone in the fight pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

The 18-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

