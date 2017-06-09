News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 9

Chris talks about the media’s reaction of the UK election results, former FBI director James Comey’s testimony and updates on the Bill Cosby case. Chris talks with Breitbart columnist John Hayward about former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony yesterday. Chris talks with Face The Nation’s John Dickerson about the impact of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony yesterday.

6:02 The media is describing the election results in the UK as a precursor to possible changes in upcoming U.S. Elections.

6:19 James Comey admitted to leaking information to a friend during yesterdays testimony.

6:22 The mainstream media’s big takeaway from the testimony yesterday was that they believe President Trump is a liar.

6:25 Sen. Rubio was the star of yesterday’s testimony.

6:35 What’s Trending: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ryan Lochte.

6:48 Sen. McCain’s questioning to James Comey confused many people.

7:00 Finance Friday: Chris Stigall talks with Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the slow economic growth in the United Kingdom, James Comey’s testimony, President Trump’s infrastructure agenda, and Amazon Prime.

7:36 Bill Cosby says he fondled Andrea Constand after giving her Benadryl Tablets.

7:38 Sen. Bob Casey writes an op-ed in the Huffington Post about defending Planned Parenthood while being pro-life.

8:01 Chris talks about the winners and losers from James Comey’s testimony yesterday.

8:35 What’s Trending: Bill Maher, Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, The Mummy, NBA Finals,