More Dementia Patients Being Treated At Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is no doubt that the incidence of dementia is on the rise in this country.
Statistics show that death rates from Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. increased 55% over the past 20 years with the majority of deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease occurring in a nursing home or long-term care facility.
But more patients are being cared for at home.
The percentage of patients who died at home increased from 13.9% in 1999 to 24.9% in 2014.
What this means is that as the number of older Americans with Alzheimer’s disease has increased, and more family members are taking on the emotionally and physically challenging role of caregiver.
What this means is that we need to increase resources to help families cope with the demands and pressure of this very complex disease.