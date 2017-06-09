Funding Secure For Proposed ‘Penn’s Landing Park’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cap over I-95, linking Penn’s Landing to Old City, is closer to becoming a reality.

City and state officials joined a major philanthropy to announce that funding for the project is just about complete.

Mayor Jim Kenney betrays a hint of resentment when he describes how I-95 cut off the South Philadelphia neighborhood where he grew up from the Delaware River.

“The thousands of homes that were taken to build that highway. I think we’re going the opposite direction on this by bringing the waterfront back to people,” said Kenney.

Kenney first described the ambitious vision for a four-acre park spanning the highway in his budget address, when he asked for $90 million to build it.

PennDOT pledged $110 million and the William Penn Foundation, $15 million, but the project has been $10 million short.

Janet Haas of William Penn says the Foundation now has commitments for that funding.

“Penn’s Landing Park will enhance Philadelphia’s connection to the waterfront and forever change Philadelphia,” said Haas.