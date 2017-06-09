Flyers Sign Shayne Gostisbehere To Multi-Year Deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Ghost” will be sticking around Philadelphia for a few more years.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Friday they have signed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to a multi-year deal. Gostisbehere was a restricted free agent.

“It’s a dream come true to be part of one of the best organizations in hockey,” Gostisbehere said in a statement. “With everything that’s going on here – we’ve got some young guys coming up and we’ve already got some key pieces – it’s nice to know you’re part of the future and part of the plans. There’s many more steps to come and hopefully it leads to some great things. It’s a tremendous honor to realize you’re part of the future.”

The moves comes on the eve of the NHL’s Expansion Draft.

Gostisbehere seemed to struggle his second full year after a stellar rookie season.

He only scored seven goals and was a minus-21 after netting 17 goals and being a plus-8 his rookie season. He was also a healthy scratch for five games last season.

Gostisbehere is part of a core group of young defenseman, including Ivan Provorov, Sam Morin, and Travis Sanheim.

The Flyers have the second overall pick in this month’s NHL Entry Draft.