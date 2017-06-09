Firefighter Warning Parents After Daughter Chokes On Fidget Spinner Piece

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS)—A firefighter in Indiana is warning others after he says a fidget spinner piece became lodged in his daughter’s stomach.
The Decatur Township Fire Department shared the firefighter’s story on their Facebook page.
The scary incident happened when the girl was in the back seat of the car playing with the toy, when a spinner piece broke out of the holder, flew into her mouth and became lodged in her throat, the firefighter says.
The firefighter jumped into action, but the piece went into her stomach, the post says.
After a trip to the emergency room the girl is doing OK, but it’s a warning for other parents to keep an eye on.
Texas Girl Chokes On Fidget Spinner Part
“Thankfully this turned out well, but please be aware that it can be a choking hazard,” says the firefighter.