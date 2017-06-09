Cheyney University Alumni Discuss Options To Save School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of alumni that is working to save cash-strapped Cheyney University met this week to discuss their options after a state-run task force issued recommendations designed to preserve the institution.

“It looks like our lawsuit is going to be revived and will be back in federal court,” said Attorney Micheal Coard.

Coard is one of the founders of Heeding Cheyney’s Call; the group filed a civil rights lawsuit against then-Governor Corbett and others, alleging racist funding strategies crippled the school.

They withdrew the suit hoping to move forward under Governor Wolf, but negotiation stalled after a task force from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education issued recommendations.

“They’re talking about demolishing buildings, eliminating NCAA sports, cutting staff- we are here to grow Cheyney, not destroy Cheyney,” said Coard.

More than 100 people attended the meeting at Zion Baptist Church; they say even with less than 750 students enrolled and massive deficit; they won’t give up.