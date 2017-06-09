12 Baby Raccoons Euthanized After 1 Is Brought Into Ny Bar

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they had to euthanize a dozen baby raccoons and test them for rabies after someone brought one of the animals into a western New York bar.

The Niagara County Health Department says a baby raccoon was brought into a tavern in the city of Lockport on June 2. Officials say several people handled the animal.

The health department says it looked into the incident and learned the animal was one of 13 baby raccoons found in a nearby town. Officials say one of the raccoons was already dead and couldn’t be tested for rabies. The other 12 were euthanized so they could be tested.

The agency says any of the bar patrons who handled the baby raccoon need to contact the health department for possible post-exposure rabies shots to prevent the potential onset of the disease.

