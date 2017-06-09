Sneak Peek At Hard Rock Plans For Taj Mahal In Atlantic City

June 9, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Hard Rock, New Jersey, Taj Mahal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Poolside and restaurant gambling, skill-based slots, fantasy sports betting and hidden VIP gambling rooms are among Hard Rock International’s initial plans for their remake of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino.

A wish list the company submitted to New Jersey gambling regulators was obtained by The Associated Press. The partially blacked-out copy offers the first look at proposals the Florida-based company has for the shuttered Atlantic City casino that now-President Donald Trump built.

Total Makeover Planned To Transform Taj Mahal Into Hard Rock In AC 

Hard Rock bought it in March for $50 million from billionaire investor Carl Icahn. That’s about 4 cents on the dollar from the $1.2 billion Trump spent to open it in 1990.

The company also plans new slot products not currently available in New Jersey, but state regulators blacked out details.

A summer 2018 opening is planned.

