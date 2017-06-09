3-On-3 Basketball Added To 2020 Summer Olympics

June 9, 2017 3:00 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted to approve three-on-three basketball as an official event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The game is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, as Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league with Allen Iverson and other former pro’s is set to begin  on June 25th and last 10 weeks.

Related: Dr. J To Coach In Ice Cube’s 3 On 3 League

The eight coaches of the BIG3 include: Allen Iverson, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, George Gervin, Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry, Rick Mahorn, and Julius Erving.

Three-on-three is half-court with two teams of four players with one sub. Typically, game time is 10 minutes or first team to 21 points.

The 2020 Olympic 3-on-3 tournaments will include eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams, according to NBC Sports.

