Police: Woman Wanted For Attempted Murder

June 8, 2017 3:44 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of attempted murder.

Philadelphia police say on May 31 around 10:30 p.m., 28-year-old Angela Sky Monteiro severely injured a 29-year-old woman

The woman suffered multiple facial fractures and lacerations to her face and was transported to Aria Torresdale Frankford Hospital.

According to police, Monteiro fled northbound in the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing with no motive or arrests at this moment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Monteiro is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

