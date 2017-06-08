Exclusive: Wells Fargo Employee Arrested On Charges Of Fraud, Identity Theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a Wells Fargo employee accused of bank fraud and identity theft.
Hassante Denise East, a customer representative for Wells Fargo located at 700 Adams Ave., allegedly engaged in a scheme with others depositing fraudulent checks and withdrawing money, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
She reportedly accessed 54 compromised Wells Fargo accounts, according to court documents.
In addition, authorities say East fraudulently replicated checks of the accounts allegedly, as well as deposited fraudulent checks into the accounts.
Authorities also say East usually accessed the compromised accounts “from anywhere from five days before the fraudulent transaction to ten days after the fraudulent transaction,” according to court documents.
The investigation is ongoing and authorities are searching for more suspects.
One Comment
This is what I do not get….The CEO John Stumpf tells employee to make fake accounts, using money from other account, so he retires, gets millions of dollars and walks away free. And this person Hassante Denise East is going to jail with about 10 to 15 years. I am so scratching my head here.