Video Captures Woman Fall Into Sidewalk Cellar While Texting

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBS)– A lot of pedestrians are usually worried about falling through a sidewalk cellar door when it’s closed, but in this case the doors were open.
A woman looking at her phone literally flipped over one of them leaving her with serious injuries.
It happened around noon Thursday in Plainfield, New Jersey.
Video shows that woman walking down the sidewalk
Right before she gets to the open door she looks at her phone and flips head first into the basement , about six feet below.
Authorities confirmed what the video shows, that the 67-year-old woman appeared to have been distracted by her cell phone.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.