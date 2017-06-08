NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart Talks About Team’s Progress

June 8, 2017 10:37 PM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Philly Soccer Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s the man at the helm of the Philadelphia Union, and he’s on this week’s KYW Philly Soccer Show.

Sporting director Earnie Stewart sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio. In a wide ranging interview, the former US National Team stalwart talks about the Union’s progress so far this season.

We also discuss some of the players Stewart has brought into the fold this year, including Jay Simpson and Haris Medunjanin.

Greg and Mike then take a look at the Union’s latest game, a disappointing 2-1 loss to NYCFC at Yankee Stadium.

After a dour first half, the Union took a 1-0 lead on a great Fafa Picault goal, but it didn’t hold. Philly let up two late goals off of corner kicks to drop all three points to New York.

The Union are off from league play this week, but begin US Open Cup play next Wednesday at Talen Energy Field against the Harrisburg City Islanders.

