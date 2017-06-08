Two Baby Raccoons Found In Trash Bag, Left For Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Humane enforcement officers for the Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for the person or people responsible for trapping two baby raccoons in a trash bag and leaving them for dead.

A passerby noticed a moving trash bag in the area of Lawrence Street off Pattison and Packer Avenues in South Philadelphia. That person opened the bag and found two baby raccoons. The animals were removed from the plastic bag and put them in a container.

Nichole Wilson, the director of humane enforcement for the Pennsylvania SPCA, says whomever is responsible will face animal cruelty charges.

“Regardless of what may have been the reason that they took the action they did, there were other ways of dealing with these baby raccoons,” said Wilson. “They could have contacted the Games Commission, they could have contacted Animal Control. They did not have to take the action of putting them into the trash bag, closing that trash bag and then dumping them off.”

After being examined and treated by a Pennsylvania SPCA veterinarian, the raccoons were transferred to the Schuylkill Centers Wildlife Clinic for additional monitoring.

It’s hoped the animals will eventually be released back into the wild.