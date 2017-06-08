Rich Zeoli Show Log 06.08.17

3 pm– James Comey may have been the leak?
3:10 pm– President Trump did not ask James Comey to stop an investigation.
3:25 pm– Senator Tom Cotton questions James Comey.
3:45 pm– Alan Dershowitz chimes in on the Comey testimony.
4 pm– James Comey was concerned about calling the Hillary Clinton investigation a “matter”.
4:10 pm– Sen. Dianne Feinstein ask some questions of James Comey, some sound odd.
4:20 pm– The Sen. Marco Rubio and James Comey interaction was interesting during the televised testimony.
4:35 pm– President Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz reacts to James Comey’s testimony.
5 pm– Andy McCarthy calls in to the show and talks James Comey.
5:40 pm– Dianne Feinstein in the spotlight during the Comey testimony.
5:48 pm– James Comey felt he must keep notes after meetings with President Trump.