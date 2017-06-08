NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Rich Zeoli Show Log 06.08.17

June 8, 2017 5:57 PM By Rich Zeoli

3 pm– James Comey may have been the leak?

3:10 pm– President Trump did not ask James Comey to stop an investigation.

3:25 pm–  Senator Tom Cotton questions James Comey.

3:45 pm– Alan Dershowitz chimes in on the Comey testimony.

4 pm–  James Comey was concerned about calling the Hillary Clinton investigation a “matter”.

4:10 pm– Sen. Dianne Feinstein ask some questions of James Comey, some sound odd.

4:20 pm– The Sen. Marco Rubio and James Comey interaction was interesting during the televised testimony.

4:35 pm– President Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz reacts to James Comey’s testimony.

5 pm– Andy McCarthy calls in to the show and talks James Comey.

5:40 pm– Dianne Feinstein in the spotlight during the Comey testimony.

5:48 pm– James Comey felt he must keep notes after meetings with President Trump.

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch