News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 8

June 8, 2017 8:42 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed today’s testimony before Congress of former FBI Director James Comey, SEPTA launching a suicide prevention pilot program and three people arrested for running a drug ring out of a Chipotle in Radnor. He also spoke with former US Attorney Matt Whitaker and columnist Kurt Schlichter to preview Comey’s testimony.

6:00 Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before Congress today.

6:22 Some bars in Philadelphia will show Comey’s testimony.

6:24 James Comey’s opening statement has been released.

6:25 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie defended Donald Trump’s interactions with Comey.

6:35 What’s Trending: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Ivanka Trump, Bob Saget, The Tin Man

6:50 Philly.com: Meet your new unofficial first lady.

6:53 SEPTA is launching a pilot suicide prevention program.

7:00 Chris talks with former US Attorney Matt Whitaker to preview today’s Congressional testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.

736 Three people were arrested for running a drug ring out of a Chipotle in Radnor.

8:00 Chris talks with columnist Kurt Schlichter in advance of former FBI Director James Comey’s Congressional testimony.

8:19 Phil Collins has been hospitalized.

8:35 What’s Trending: Barney, Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Cruise

