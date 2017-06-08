Eyewitness News Live From Wilmington With Ukee Washington Friday, June 9

Opa! CBS 3 Anchor Ukee Washington will continue CBS 3’s SummerFest series from The Holy Trinity Greek Festival, a 42-year local tradition, in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, June 9th.
Washington will be live from the Festival in the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news on CBS 3 and at 10 p.m. on The CW Philly.
Meteorologist Lauren Casey and the station’s new Mobile Weather Watcher will also be live from Frawley Stadium, home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks as they take on the Buies Creek Astros delivering the latest weather information.
Reporter Jan Carabeo will preview the station’s live shows from Delaware on CBS 3 This Morning with a look at the city’s rich theater history including stops at the Grand Opera House and the Playhouse on Rodney Square.
Reporter Tori Woodill will join Washington at the Greek Festival to bring viewers a taste of all it has to offer in food and music. Country station 92.5XTU will also join CBS 3 on site Friday for the festivities.