Coast Guard Rescues Man Traveling In Duct Tape Boat

JUNEAU, Alaska (CBS)—A man was rescued in the waters of Alaska after the U.S. Coast Guard says he was traveling in a boat made out of duct tape.
Officials say they received a report about a man paddling a homemade watercraft in the Gastineau channel. It was apparently taking on water.
“I noticed the craft in the channel and I could tell the man was not wearing a life jacket and the craft was not safe,” said Schlosser. “I contacted the sector command center and the Station’s smallboat crew responded quickly and helped the man to safety.”
The man and his dog were rescued safely.